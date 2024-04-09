Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 364,594 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

