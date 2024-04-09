Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

