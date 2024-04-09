Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $824,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 1,722,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,559. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

