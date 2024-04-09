Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 104,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

