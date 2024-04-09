Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 7,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 8,917,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,581. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

