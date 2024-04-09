Stone Point Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. 10,688,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

