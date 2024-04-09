Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. 421,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

