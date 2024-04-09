Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 1,446,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,438. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
