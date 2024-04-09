Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 1,446,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,438. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.