Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $82,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 944,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,202. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last 90 days.

