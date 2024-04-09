Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 645 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,608. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

