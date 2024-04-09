Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. 52,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

