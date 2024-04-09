Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,502. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

