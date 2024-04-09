STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $136.97 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $136.97 million and $8.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07141479 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,301,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

