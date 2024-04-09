STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.61 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $133.61 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.87 or 0.99753544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00133422 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07141479 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,301,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.