Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 34,857 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (NYSEARCA:FEBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (NYSEARCA:FEBW – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 2.92% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBW opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Announces Dividend
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Profile
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (FEBW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBW was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.
