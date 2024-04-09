Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,859 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 294,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period.

Get Inspire International ETF alerts:

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.