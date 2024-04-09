Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 417 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

