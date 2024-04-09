Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 5,913 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

