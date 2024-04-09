Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.38% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Profile
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
