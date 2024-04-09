Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

