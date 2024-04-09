Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

