Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 139,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,933,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,380,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,097,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

