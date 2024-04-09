Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UAPR opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

