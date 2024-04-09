Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.0 %

DDEC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

