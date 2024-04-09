Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.58% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $48.42.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

