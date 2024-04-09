Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 552 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $102.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

