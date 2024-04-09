Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.25% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 231.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 256,544 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

