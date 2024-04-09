Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. 9,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 140.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

