Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources

Shares of SCR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,227. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.