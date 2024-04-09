Stratis Price Tops $0.11 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $130,042.39 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.37 or 0.05098716 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00068470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

