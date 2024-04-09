Stratis Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $119,417.85 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.36 or 0.05073367 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.