Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Straumann Stock Performance
Shares of Straumann stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 49,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,155. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.
About Straumann
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.