Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 49,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,155. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

