Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $41.96. 292,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 586,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

