Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.18

Substratum (SUB) traded 184.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 76% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $71.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.87 or 0.99753544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017808 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $64.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

