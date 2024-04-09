SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 1.5 %

SunPower stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunPower by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3,701.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,910,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.