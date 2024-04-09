Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 5,071,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,457,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Sunrun Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,730 shares of company stock valued at $763,718 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

