Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $32.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $895.75. 3,023,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,675. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.