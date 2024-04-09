Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 77 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.94. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £962.50 million, a P/E ratio of -635.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Sapna Shah bought 41,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 67,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,884.32). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

