Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,997. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

