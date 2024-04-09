TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.22% of TE Connectivity worth $529,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.