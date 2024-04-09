TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

