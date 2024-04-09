Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $12.63.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.