Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $12.63.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.