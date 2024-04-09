Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 2nd

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0963 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNY opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

