Terreno Realty (TRNO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2024 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Terreno Realty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Terreno Realty had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Terreno Realty is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2024 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2024 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2024 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2024 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

TRNO opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87.

Get Terreno Realty Co alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.