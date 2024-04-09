Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

