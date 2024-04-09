Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. 4,821,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,793. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.27.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

