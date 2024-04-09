The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CFO Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 3,325,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,397. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

