The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 4.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 305,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,144,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.