The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on May 16th

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRC stock opened at GBX 225.30 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22,467.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.91).

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £24,852 ($31,454.25). In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,416.02). Also, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £24,852 ($31,454.25). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

