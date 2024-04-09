The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $188.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.44.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

PGR opened at $210.39 on Tuesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.